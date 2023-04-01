Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Trading Up 0.5%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

Transcontinental Company Profile



Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

