Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Update

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TNL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.20. 613,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,886. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.