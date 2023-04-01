Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $614.09

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.09 ($7.55) and traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.15). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 582 ($7.15), with a volume of 54,371 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.58) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Treatt Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 585.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.76. The company has a market cap of £354.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,645.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Treatt Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Treatt

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,636.36%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 3,460 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £19,895 ($24,444.03). In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £19,895 ($24,444.03). Also, insider Philip O’Connor acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 551 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £36,090.50 ($44,342.67). 11.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

