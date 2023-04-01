Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Update

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Triton International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Triton International during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRTN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.22. 426,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

