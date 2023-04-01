TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis N. Powell purchased 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,221 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,427.31. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,689 shares of company stock worth $295,358. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,770,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 79,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,329. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

