UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €47.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

