UBS Group Begins Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $287.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.10.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

