UBS Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,710 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 307.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 652,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

