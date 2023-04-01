Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $201.26. 3,422,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

