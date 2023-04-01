United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Trading 1.2% Higher

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.16. 316,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 313,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

