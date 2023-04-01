Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $172.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

