Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $45.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

