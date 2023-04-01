Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 9,553,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,150,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.