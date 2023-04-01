Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 8,309,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

