Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,568 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 324,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 132,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

