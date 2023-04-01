Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 4.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.61% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $35,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,475. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $75.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.