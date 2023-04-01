Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.44. The company had a trading volume of 699,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,623. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

