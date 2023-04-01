Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Trimmed by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VV stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 236,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.26 and a 200 day moving average of $178.18. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

