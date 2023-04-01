Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

