Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.92. 391,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,293. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

