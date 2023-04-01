Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.56. The company had a trading volume of 475,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,430. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

