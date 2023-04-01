Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $189.56. The company had a trading volume of 475,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,430. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.