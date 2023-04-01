Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $189.56. The company had a trading volume of 475,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,430. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.