Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 267.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 81,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,040. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

