Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.66. 2,120,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,040. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

