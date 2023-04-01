Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,754,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,606,000.

VPU stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.52. The company had a trading volume of 155,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,341. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

