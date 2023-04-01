Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

