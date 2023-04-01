Velas One Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $47.73 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00062156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,432,604,726 coins and its circulating supply is 2,432,604,724 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

