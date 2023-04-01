Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vericity has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

