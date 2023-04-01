Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.13

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $320,746.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,416.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00329152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00073060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00551254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00438183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,438,772 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

