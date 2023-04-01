Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 465 ($5.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.19) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 413.80 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 381.75. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 282.37 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vesuvius Increases Dividend

Vesuvius Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 15.75 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.50. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,283.58%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

