Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

