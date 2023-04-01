Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,770 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $9,649,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.81. 1,084,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,774. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.40 and its 200 day moving average is $489.71.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

