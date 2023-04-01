Violich Capital Management Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 318,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,010. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

