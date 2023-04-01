Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 339.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Sonos

Sonos Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,765 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SONO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.