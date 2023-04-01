Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,797,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 2,186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

