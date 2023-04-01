VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $32,857.40 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0035004 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,757.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

