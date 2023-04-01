Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 829,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $3,497,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,964,946.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $3,497,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,964,946.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,328,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,759,736.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,893 shares of company stock worth $8,804,225. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.