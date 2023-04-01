Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Up 4.6%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 1,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $5,597,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $391,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

