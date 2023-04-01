Warburg Research Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of €5.26 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is €2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.34.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

