Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €52.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Cancom Price Performance

COK opened at €31.50 ($33.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Cancom has a 12-month low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a 12-month high of €57.78 ($62.13).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

