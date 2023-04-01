Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Waterstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

WSBF opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 655.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

