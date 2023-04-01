WC Walker & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $320.93. 62,138,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,329,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

