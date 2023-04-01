Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wealth Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wealth Minerals (WMLLF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.