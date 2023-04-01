Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.