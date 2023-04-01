WealthOne LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthOne LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.74. 1,849,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

