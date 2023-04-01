WealthOne LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

WealthOne LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 0.8% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 101,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,980. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

