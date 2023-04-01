WealthOne LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthOne LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,290,000 after acquiring an additional 475,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after buying an additional 356,177 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,774,000 after buying an additional 181,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after buying an additional 693,214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,445,000 after buying an additional 120,886 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,210. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.208 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

