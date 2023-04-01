WealthOne LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WealthOne LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $821.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $763.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

