Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $189.00 and last traded at $189.00. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

Webco Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $151.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.20.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of carbon, stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium, and custom products. It also offers steel tubing solutions such air cooler, air heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condensing, feed water heater, and heat exchanger for mechanical, OEM, pressure, and structural requirement.

