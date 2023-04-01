WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.79. 1,300,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

