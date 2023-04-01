Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Weis Markets Price Performance
NYSE:WMK opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $95.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08.
Weis Markets Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.
Institutional Trading of Weis Markets
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weis Markets (WMK)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.