Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

NYSE:WMK opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $95.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Weis Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

